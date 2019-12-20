Richaun Holmes Earns All-Surprise Team Honors

Enjoying a career-altering season in Sacramento, Richaun Holmes is beginning to earn some recognition.

John Hollinger — former Vice President of Basketball Operations for the Memphis Grizzlies, ESPN analyst and current writer for The Athletic — named Holmes as a member of his All-Surprise Team for his play this season.

"A rim-runner/shot-blocker type who is a bit undersized for the 5," wrote Hollinger. "Holmes made two key changes in his game between Philly and Sacramento. First, defensively he’s become more alert and less mistake-prone, cementing himself as a more legitimate starting option."

"Second, and more importantly, he’s expanded his scoring range quite a bit."

The proof is in the numbers, as No. 22 is averaging career-high outputs in points (11.9), rebounds (8.1), field goal percentage (65.5), blocks (1.4), steals (1.1) and minutes played (28.6).

In addition to his scoring, Holmes continues to anchor a Sacramento defense that is limiting opponents to 107 points per contest – ninth best in the Association.