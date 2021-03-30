Perkins: Fox 'Arguably Playing the Best Basketball' in the NBA

The reigning Western Conference Player of the Week is making his case for NBA stardom.

Fox's recent play has caught the attention of major basketball pundits, including NBA champion Kendrick Perkins.



I know it’s a lot going on in the Sports World but they have a young Star by the name De’Aaron Fox that have been arguably playing the BEST basketball in the league! His last 3 games had be straight 37 points 44 points 36 points Winning 3 straight btw. Carry on... — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) March 28, 2021

During Sacramento's five-game winning streak, Fox has averaged 34.2 points and 5.4 assists on 61.7 percent shooting from the field. Swipa's play has him firmly in the discussion for Western Conference Player of the Month.

Fox is the first Kings player to win Western Conference Player of the Week multiple times in the same season since DeMarcus Cousins in the 2015-16 season.