Perkins: Fox 'Arguably Playing the Best Basketball' in the NBA

Former Celtics big man and ESPN contributor Kendrick Perkins has been impressed with De'Aaron Fox.
by Jordan Ramirez
Digital Managing Editor
Posted: Mar 30, 2021

The reigning Western Conference Player of the Week is making his case for NBA stardom.

Fox's recent play has caught the attention of major basketball pundits, including NBA champion Kendrick Perkins.


During Sacramento's five-game winning streak, Fox has averaged 34.2 points and 5.4 assists on 61.7 percent shooting from the field. Swipa's play has him firmly in the discussion for Western Conference Player of the Month.

Fox is the first Kings player to win Western Conference Player of the Week multiple times in the same season since DeMarcus Cousins in the 2015-16 season.

