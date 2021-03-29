De'Aaron Fox Named Western Conference Player Of The Week

Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox has been named the Western Conference Player of the Week after leading the Kings to a 4-0 record for games played between March 21 and March 28, the NBA announced today.

Fox has now earned the honor of Western Conference Player of the Week for the second time during the 2020- 21 season, becoming the first Kings player to be selected as a multiple recipient of the award since DeMarcus Cousins won twice during the 2015-16 season.

Fox amassed averages of 36.8 points (.640 FG%, .375 3pt%, .828 FT%), 3.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 2.0 steals and 37.5 minutes per game in the four games (all starts). In total, the Kentucky alum made 57 field goals, a Sacramento-era record for a guard, and scored 147 points which is the most scored by any player in the NBA during the week of March 21.

In Thursday’s victory vs. the Golden State Warriors, Fox tallied a new career-high of 44 points on 16-of-22 shooting, while also notching at least 13 made field goals in each of the four contests. On Saturday night, the 6- 3 guard scored 20 of his game-high 36 points in the fourth quarter to help lead the Kings to a win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The four-year guard is currently averaging 24.8 points (.486 FG%, .332 3pt%, .703 FT%), 3.4 rebounds, 7.3 assists, 1.4 steals and 34.8 minutes per game while starting all 45 games this season for the Kings.