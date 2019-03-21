The Name Every Fan Knows: YO-GI

“YO-GI!”

“FER-RELL!”

The Sactown shout caught fire as the season progressed, when Ferrell had a perfect night — 19 points on 7/7 from the field — against San Antonio in February.

Before the game, Scott Moak was worried the chant wouldn’t take off like he had hoped. It was the encouragement of a colleague that fueled the long-tenured announcer to make it happen.

“He told me, ‘Keep saying it, people will catch on eventually.’”

And they did.

Yogi himself can’t believe that his chant has caught on like it has.

“I was surprised when I first heard it,” No. 3 said. “When I made the bucket, it felt pretty cool.”

He continued: “It feels amazing to have my name chanted out by all the fans – it just shows how special I feel like I am to them. I love this arena.”

Look forward to chanting Yogi’s name at Golden 1 Center on Thursday as the Kings continue their late-season homestand.