Kings Waive Thompson and Ulis

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The Sacramento Kings have waived forward Hollis Thompson and guard Tyler Ulis, according to General Manager Vlade Divac.

Thompson was a member of Sacramento’s California Classic and MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2019 rosters. He averaged 12.7 points (13-28 FG, 4-12 3pt, 8-8 FT), 4.3 rebounds and 26.0 minutes per game in three appearances at the California Classic. In four contests in Las Vegas, Thompson averaged 10.8 points (.581 FG%, 5-10 3pt, 2-2 FT), 6.0 rebounds and 20.1 minutes per game for the Kings.

An early entrant candidate out of Georgetown, Thompson went undrafted in the 2012 NBA Draft and has averaged 7.7 points (.413 FG%, .386 3pt%, .707 FT%), 3.1 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.6 steals and 24.2 minutes in 265 games (90 starts) in four seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers (2013-17) and New Orleans Pelicans (2016-17). During the 2018-19 season, Thompson accrued averages of 16.6 points (.433 FG%, .338 3pt%, .802 FT%), 6.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.8 steals and 34.0 minutes per game in 30 games (30 starts) with the Northern Arizona Suns, the NBA G League affiliate of the Phoenix Suns.

Ulis, the 34th overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft, averaged 23.3 points (.392 FG%, .250 3pt%, .811 FT%), 4.0 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 2.0 steals and 33.1 minutes per game in four games (4 starts) for the NBA G League’s Windy City Bulls during the 2018-19 season.

The former Kentucky product has accrued averages of 7.5 points (.403 FG%, .280 3pt%, .808 FT%), 1.7 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 0.9 steals and 20.9 minutes per game in 133 career games (58 starts) over three seasons with Phoenix (2016-18) and Chicago (2018-19).