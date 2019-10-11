Kings Sign Hollis Thompson

The Sacramento Kings have signed forward Hollis Thompson, according to General Manager Vlade Divac. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Thompson was a member of Sacramento’s California Classic and MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2019 rosters. He averaged 12.7 points (13-28 FG, 4-12 3pt, 8-8 FT), 4.3 rebounds and 26.0 minutes per game in three appearances at the California Classic. In four contests in Las Vegas, Thompson averaged 10.8 points (.581 FG%, 5-10 3pt, 2-2 FT), 6.0 rebounds and 20.1 minutes per game for the Kings.

An early entrant out of Georgetown, Thompson went undrafted in the 2012 NBA Draft and has averaged 7.7 points (.413 FG%, .386 3pt%, .707 FT%), 3.1 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.6 steals and 24.2 minutes in 265 games (90 starts) in four seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers (2013-17) and New Orleans Pelicans (2016-17). During the 2018-19 season, Thompson accrued averages of 16.6 points (.433 FG%, .348 3pt%, .802 FT%), 6.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.8 steals and 34.0 minutes per game in 30 games (30 starts) with the Northern Arizona Suns, the NBA G League affiliate of the Phoenix Suns.