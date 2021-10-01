Kings to Live Stream First Preseason Game

Fans within 75 miles of Golden 1 Center will be able to watch the contest live on Kings.com.
NBAE/ Rocky Winder
by Kenneth Reprado
Social Producer
Posted: Oct 01, 2021

The season is fast approaching as the Kings hold their first preseason game on Monday, October 4 versus the Phoenix Suns at Golden 1 Center.

Fans will also be able to tune in via live stream on Kings.com. The stream is limited to residents living within 75 miles of the arena.

The Kings will then travel to Los Angeles to face the Clippers on Wednesday, Oct. 6 (7:30 p.m. PDT) at STAPLES Center in the first of two road preseason games. During the following week, Sacramento moves on to Portland for a game with the Trail Blazers on Monday, Oct. 11 (7 p.m. PDT) at Moda Center.

Sacramento’s four-game preseason schedule concludes at Golden 1 Center against the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday, Oct. 14 (7 p.m. PDT). This marks the first time the Kings will face the Lakers in the preseason since 2018.

The live coverage on NBC Sports California will mark the official debut for the Kings new television game analyst Kayte Christensen-Hunter, who will join play-by-play announcer Mark Jones, with broadcasting icon Gary “The G-Man” Gerould returning behind the mic for Kings Radio on KHTK.

DATE TIME (PDT) OPPONENT VENUE TV/RADIO
Mon, Oct. 4 7:00 p.m. vs Phoenix Suns Golden 1 Center (Sacramento, CA) Kings.com, KHTK
Wed, Oct. 6 7:30 p.m. @ LA Clippers STAPLES Center (Los Angeles, CA) KHTK
Mon, Oct. 11 7:00 p.m. @ Portland Trail Blazers Moda Center (Portland, OR) KHTK
Thur, Oct 14 7:00 p.m. L.A. Lakers Golden 1 Center (Sacramento, CA) NBCSCA, KHTK
All times listed above are Pacific Daylight Time (PDT).

