Kings Launch Three-Part Coaching Clinic on IG Live

Join Sacramento Kings Assistant Coach Jesse Mermuys for a three-part series in which he takes over the Kings Instagram account to share coaching tips and insight.

Thursday, April 30 at 6pm – Pick-and-Roll Offense

Wednesday, May 6 at 6pm – Transition Offense

Saturday, May 9 at 3pm – End of Game Sideline Out of Bounds Play

The 2019 Kings Summer League Head Coach has 19 years of basketball coaching experience at the high school, collegiate, G League and NBA levels. During his NBA career, the Arizona native has worked his way from the video room to positions as an advance scout and in player development, while also having served in offensive/defensive coordinator roles. He currently leads the Kings player development program upon rejoining Kings Head Coach Luke Walton in Sacramento after spending the 2016-19 seasons as an assistant coach on Walton’s staff with the L.A. Lakers.

