Jesse Mermuys Selected to Participate at USA Basketball Men’s Junior National Team July Minicamp

Sacramento Kings assistant coach Jesse Mermuys will participate as a court coach at the 2019 USA Basketball Men’s Junior National Team July Minicamp in Colorado Springs, Colorado from July 24-28 at the United States Olympic & Paralympic Training Center.

Mermuys (mer-MISS) will be joined by Brooklyn Nets assistant coach Travon Bryant and Atlanta Hawks assistant coach Melvin Hunt marking the first time NBA assistant coaches will take part in a USA Junior National Team minicamp as court coaches.

75 high school athletes will attend the minicamp in July, including 20 members from the class of 2020, 23 from the class of 2021, 28 from the class of 2022 and four from the class of 2023. In addition to on-court activities, the USA Junior National Team members will be provided with educational information on topics such as recruiting, health and safety issues and nutrition. The minicamp is the culmination of a year-long development program hosted by USA Basketball for the Men’s Junior National Team in collaboration with the NBA, NBPA and NCAA.

Mermuys will serve alongside lead coaches Phil Beckner (USA Basketball player development coach), Jeff Culver (University of Colorado, Colorado Springs), Scott Fitch (Fairport H.S., New York) and Mike Jones (DeMatha Catholic H.S., Maryland) who will lead the camp. Dom Amorosa (Strake Jesuit H.S., Texas), Steve Dagostino (Dags Basketball), Corey Frazier (Brad Beal Elite), Aaron Gray (former NBA athlete), Matt Griffin (Roman Catholic H.S., Pennsylvania), Nick LoGalbo (Lane Technical College Prep H.S., Illinois), Michael Rogers (Grandview H.S., Colorado), Steve Turner (Gonzaga College H.S., Washington, D.C.), Sharman White (Pace Academy, Georgia) and Chad Yates (Loyola H.S., California) will also join Mermuys, Bryant and Hunt as court coaches.

Mermuys recently served as the Summer League head coach for the Kings during the 2019 California Classic Summer League in Sacramento and the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.