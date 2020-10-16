J-Will’s Bizarre Bus Ride

Rookies usually have all kinds of “welcome to the NBA” moments on the court but Jason Williams had his...under a bus.

Last month, Kings legend Chris Webber recounted a story while appearing on the broadcast for NBA on TNT about when he figured out a creative way to make J-Will honor his rookie duties.

Instead of carrying the bags for his teammates, Williams was riding with them.

During No. 55’s first season in the Association, Webber admitted that he made Williams ride in the undercarriage of the bus alongside the team’s luggage on the drive from the plane to the hotel.

White Chocolate remained a good sport about the situation, even acknowledging the “traumatic” event on Twitter.

Whether on the court or on the bus ride, it seems J-Will was always in his bag.