Hasan Minhaj Holds Jaw-Dropping Kings Party for Son's Birthday
Davis native and world-renowned comedian Hasan Minhaj isn't shy about his love for the hometown squad.
On Wednesday, Minhaj continued to represent Sactown with a Kings-themed birthday party for his son.
"Baby boy just turned 1 and we gave him a @sacramentokings themed birthday party!," said the former UC Davis Aggie.
Minhaj has visited displayed his love for the Kings many times throughout the years, including on visits to Golden 1 Center.
Not only did he nail a halfcourt shot at the Kings practice facility, but he had a special message for Lakers fans too.
Dear @Lakers fans, @hasanminhaj has something to tell you. pic.twitter.com/VV2rA09av4
— Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) March 25, 2019
“I rep in NY and I’m evangelizing. I’m spreading the purple gospel," Minhaj shared previously. "You guys have no idea how much I love the Kings and if you don’t love the Kings, you don’t love NBA basketball.”