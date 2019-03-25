Hasan Minhaj Will Forever Bleed Purple

Davis-native Hasan Minaj might not live in the area any longer, but his roots are still very strongly tied to the Sacramento Kings.

When asked how it felt to be back on the West Coast visiting Golden 1 Center for the first time, Minhaj replied, “This is my new home, I grew up in ARCO Arena. So, this is a very beautiful moment for me. This arena is incredible and I’m so proud to be back as a Sacramento fan.”

On his quick trip to Northern California, the “Patriot Act” host was able to bring his family and friends along to take in the game against the Phoenix Suns. He toured the facilities, made a half-court shot, and sat courtside next to owner Vivek Ranadivé, boasting an ear-to-ear smile as they watched the Kings 112-103 win.

A kid from Davis and a kid from India taking in a Kings W! pic.twitter.com/I0oQja4jjI — Vivek Ranadivé (@Vivek) March 24, 2019

Hasan’s love for the city could not be challenged when we asked how he deals with the haters as a celeb rooting for the young Kings. “They don’t know that I’m a pick and stick kind of dude, I have been a fan since 1992,” Minhaj boasted.

“I’m talking about 'The Five’. We had Spud Webb, Mitch Richmond, Wayman Tisdale, Duane Causwell and Lionel Simmons – I’ve been a fan since them. I’m a die-hard Kings fan,” Minhaj continued with unabashed enthusiasm.

He even got to hang with some Sacramento Kings legends – Bobby Jackson, Vlade Divac and Peja Stojakovic – who all gave Hasan a warm welcome to the team’s new Practice Facility and arena.

If you know me, you know what the @sacramentokings mean to me. Long live Sacto. Long live Vlade. Long live our young squad with ♾ potential. #ForeverPurple pic.twitter.com/nVoCnuypOb — Hasan Minhaj (@hasanminhaj) March 24, 2019

“I think we have a great squad coming up,” said Minhaj. “I love Fox and I love Bagley. I just really love the energy that we have.”

“My current favorite player on the team is Fox,” Hasan shared. His fandom was prevalent when No. 5 stole the ball in the 4th quarter to return an unforgettable windmill dunk.

.@hasanminhaj knew what was about to happen pic.twitter.com/VniEMGZXhY — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) March 24, 2019

Finally, Hasan had a very special message to deliver to all the Laker fans ahead of Sacramento’s Sunday night matchup in L.A.

“I rep in NY and I’m evangelizing. I’m spreading the purple gospel… You guys have no idea how much I love the Kings and if you don’t love the Kings, you don’t love NBA basketball.”