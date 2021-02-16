Fox: 'I Want To Feel What the Playoffs Are Like'

"I want to feel what the playoffs are like," Fox explained to Stadium's Shams Charania.

"People talk about how different the playoffs are than the regular season. That's something I want to be able to experience.

Just try to help this franchise to get to where they haven't been in a really long time."



Kings star guard De’Aaron Fox (@swipathefox) sits down with @Stadium: His emerging leadership in Sacramento, plus Love & Basketball — how his fiancée is his number one workout partner, helps him stay in the gym making 400-500 3’s each. pic.twitter.com/NOIsaL7mkh — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 16, 2021

Fox is in the midst of a career season, recently earning Western Conference Player of the Week honors and leading Sacramento into the playoff hunt.

No. 5 is well in the mix for a Western Conference All-Star reserve selection, averaging 23.2 points and 6.8 assists on 47.6 percent shooting from the field, including a career-best 34.3 percent from beyond the three-point line.

"The more experience that you have, the easier the game comes," Fox explained of his improved play.

"But then for me this year, being able to shoot the three a lot better than I have in previous years. It's definitely been one of those keys that have helped.

Guys have to step up a foot or even a couple inches closer. I'm seeing more guys go over ball screens than I did my first three years. It's definitely opened up the offense for us."