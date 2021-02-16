Fox: 'I Want To Feel What the Playoffs Are Like'

De'Aaron Fox talks with Shams Charania about his All-Star candidacy, improved play and more.
Feb 16, 2021

"I want to feel what the playoffs are like," Fox explained to Stadium's Shams Charania.

"People talk about how different the playoffs are than the regular season. That's something I want to be able to experience.

Just try to help this franchise to get to where they haven't been in a really long time."


Fox is in the midst of a career season, recently earning Western Conference Player of the Week honors and leading Sacramento into the playoff hunt.

No. 5 is well in the mix for a Western Conference All-Star reserve selection, averaging 23.2 points and 6.8 assists on 47.6 percent shooting from the field, including a career-best 34.3 percent from beyond the three-point line.


"The more experience that you have, the easier the game comes," Fox explained of his improved play.

"But then for me this year, being able to shoot the three a lot better than I have in previous years. It's definitely been one of those keys that have helped.

Guys have to step up a foot or even a couple inches closer. I'm seeing more guys go over ball screens than I did my first three years. It's definitely opened up the offense for us."

