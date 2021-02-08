De’Aaron Fox Named Western Conference Player Of The Week

Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox has been named the Western Conference Player of the Week after leading the Kings to a 4-0 record for games played between February 1 and February 7, the NBA announced today.

Fox amassed averages of 31.0 points (.547 FG%, .379 3pt%, .760 FT%), 2.8 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 37.6 minutes per game in the 4 games (all starts) during the first week of February. The four-year guard registered two of his four double-doubles this season during the week, highlighted by a 38-point and 12 assists outing in a win at New Orleans on Feb. 1 as well as scoring 26 points and 11 assists in a home victory vs. Boston on Feb. 3.

In Sunday’s victory at the LA Clippers, Fox scored 10 of his 36 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Kings to their fourth straight win last week. It was also the fifth game this season that the former Kentucky guard has scored 10 points or more in a fourth quarter, which is tied for fourth best for a player in the NBA during the 2020- 21 campaign.

The 6-3 guard is currently averaging 23.0 points (.480 FG%, .361 3pt%, .687 FT%), 3.3 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 1.2 steals, 0.5 blocks and 32.9 minutes per game while starting all 23 games this season for the Kings.

This recognition marks the first time Fox has earned the honor of Western Conference Player of the Week and he is the first Kings player to receive the award since DeMarcus Cousins on Jan. 30, 2017.