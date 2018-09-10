Buddy Watches Oklahoma Football Roll to Victory

The Kings guard spent his Saturday on the sidelines with the Sooners.
by Kyle Ramos
Writer, Digital
Posted: Sep 10, 2018

While Buddy Hield made waves on the hardwood at the University of Oklahoma, the Kings guard continued his support of his alma matter on the gridiron.

Buddy, along with fellow former Sooners guard turned NBA peer Trae Young, were spotted on the sidelines in Norman on Saturday to watch the Sooners take on the UCLA Bruins.

Former NBA MVP and UCLA point guard Russell Westbrook was also in attendance, hoping to see his Bruins take down Hield’s alma mater.

That did not happen, however, as OU football rolled to a 49-21 victory.


Hield’s return to his old stomping grounds came just a few weeks removed from his participation at Alumni Weekend.

While the Sooners continue their quest for a strong season, Buddy Buckets will soon be turning his full attention to the season ahead for himself as the Kings will open training camp later this month.

