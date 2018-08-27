Buddy Makes His Return to Oklahoma

Buddy Hield never forgets where he came from.

This was especially true this past weekend at the University of Oklahoma where Hield along with other former Sooners gathered for Alumni Weekend.

During his four years in Norman, No. 24 developed into a scoring sensation and enjoyed a successful college stint which culminated in receiving the prestigious John R. Wooden award in his senior season.

Since leaving OU, Buddy Buckets has made a name for himself in the Association, but took some time to take a trip down memory lane by returning to his old stomping grounds.

Other notable Oklahoma names in attendance included Blake Griffin of the Detroit Pistons and the freshly-drafted Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks.

Both Hield and Young served as co-head coaches for the Legends Alumni Game and helped guide Team Crimson to victory. And while Buddy, Trae, and Blake never shared the court together as Sooners, they were able to engage in some friendly competition on the hardwood with No. 24 apparently getting the best of his Sooner brethren.



I asked Blake Griffin tonight who wins 1-on-1 if he played Buddy Hield & Trae Young. Blake said they played this afternoon. Buddy won 2, Blake won 1, Trae was shut out. “It’s a rookie thing,” Blake said. — Toby Rowland (@TRowOU) August 25, 2018

“It’s always fun,” Hield told Sooner Sports.“It’s always a blessing to come back here, it’s home for me. To see Coach Kruger and guys like Blake and Trae, it’s a blessing to be a part of this program. We’re a family so we have to embrace it. It’s my third year coming back and I’m looking forward to many more after this.”