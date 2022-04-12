Utah Jazz to Drop NFT for JAZZXR Cub Club

The Utah Jazz announced today the second phase of its original NFT collectibles with membership in the JAZZXR Cub Club that will drop on Friday, April 15 for public sale exclusively through the CoinZoom NFT Marketplace.

Digitally designed by Brux Studio, a series of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) will feature three minted versions of the Jazz Bear mascot as he grows in age with related accessories. The first collectible for sale this week shows Jazz Bear as a cub with a rattle, pacifier and bib. Only 100 NFTs in this design will be available to the public.

Last September, the Jazz launched their NFT program that combined the franchise’s first-ever digitally designed NFTs with access to a unique live experience with Jazz owner Ryan Smith in a virtual locker room. The initial Jazz NFT offering sold out within 90 minutes.

CoinZoom, the Official Cryptocurrency platform and NFT Marketplace for the Utah Jazz, will be listing the JAZZXR Cub Club NFT Collection beginning at 10 am MT on April 15. The CoinZoom NFT Marketplace provides a safe, secure venue for fans to purchase Jazz NFTs and a free wallet to store them. Fans can bid, buy, and check out easily.

Jazz fans will be able to purchase the latest Jazz NFTs with a myriad of payment options, including credit cards, wires, ACH, direct deposits, and more than 40 other cryptocurrencies.

A microsite for JAZZXR, which stands for extended reality and describes the technologies related to augmented reality, virtual reality and mixed reality, has been created at https://nba.com/jazz/nft.