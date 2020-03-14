Utah Jazz v Detroit Pistons
DETROIT, MI - MARCH 7: Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Utah Jazz seen following the game against the Detroit Pistons on March 7, 2020 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan.
Chris Schwegler/NBAE via Getty Images

Utah Jazz All-Star Donovan Mitchell updates fans on his COVID-19 diagnosis

Posted: Mar 14, 2020

Utah Jazz All-Star Donovan Mitchell is in isolation but says he feels fine after testing positive for the Coronavirus this week.

Mitchell updated basketball fans on his status in an Instagram video Saturday.

“Just want to say thank you so much for the continued support,” Mitchell said. “It means a lot to me. I feel fine. Things are going well. I’m just taking the proper precautions, as were told to me by the health authorities.”

The 23-year-old Mitchell said he remains in isolation and is keeping busy playing video games. But the Jazz guard is anxious to get back to doing what he loves most.

“I can’t wait to get back out there on the floor and play in front of the best fans in the world,” he said. “I really miss playing in front of you guys. I’ll see you all soon.”



View this post on Instagram


A message to the fans from @spidadmitchell

A post shared by Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) on

Tags
Mitchell, Donovan, Jazz, Covid19

Related Content

Mitchell, Donovan

Jazz

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter