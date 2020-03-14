Utah Jazz All-Star Donovan Mitchell updates fans on his COVID-19 diagnosis

Utah Jazz All-Star Donovan Mitchell is in isolation but says he feels fine after testing positive for the Coronavirus this week.

Mitchell updated basketball fans on his status in an Instagram video Saturday.

“Just want to say thank you so much for the continued support,” Mitchell said. “It means a lot to me. I feel fine. Things are going well. I’m just taking the proper precautions, as were told to me by the health authorities.”

The 23-year-old Mitchell said he remains in isolation and is keeping busy playing video games. But the Jazz guard is anxious to get back to doing what he loves most.

“I can’t wait to get back out there on the floor and play in front of the best fans in the world,” he said. “I really miss playing in front of you guys. I’ll see you all soon.”