Utah Jazz acquire 27th and 38th picks in draft day swap with New York

The Utah Jazz have made their first move of Draft Day.

The team has agreed to a swap with the New York Knicks, giving up the No. 23 pick for the 27th pick in the first round and the No. 38 pick in the second round. The Knicks also acquire the rights to Ante Tomić, a 7-footer from Croatia who was originally selected 44th overall (second round) in the 2008 NBA Draft by the Jazz.

Jazz general manager Justin Zanik and executive vice president of basketball operations Dennis Lindsey said last week they believe there is talent to be had in the back end of the first round.

“When we do multi-year analysis of drafts, we usually batch those numbers … and there are typically very good players that go 20-30,” Lindsey told reporters. “No matter where you’re selecting your job is to select well. Sometimes that’s a role player. Sometimes that’s speculation in a young draft pick. The good news is there’s a lot of variety of prospects across all ranges. To me that’s what makes the pick interesting.”

The 2020 NBA Draft is scheduled to begin tonight at 5 MT.

