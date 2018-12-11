CavsKnicks Game Preview

The Cavaliers tip off a three-game homestand on Wednesday night when they welcome the New York Knicks to town. Tipoff from The Q is set for 7:00 p.m. (ET).

After falling to the Bucks on Monday evening in Milwaukee, the Wine & Gold will look to rebound at home when they host the Knicks.

Despite their recent loss, the Cavaliers once again received an excellent performance from their reserves, scoring 51 points on the road. It marked their 20th time outscoring an opponent's bench and their seventh 50-plus point performance of the season. Cleveland’s reserves are averaging 42.3 bench points this season (tied for seventh-best in the NBA).

The Cavs also excelled as a team in terms of assists while limiting their turnovers. The Cavs dished out 24 assists on 36 field goals made on Monday in Milwaukee. They committed just nine turnovers, their second consecutive outing (fifth overall) with less than 10 miscues.

Tristan Thompson, who finished Monday evening's affair with 12 points and six rebounds, passed an historic milestone after he scored his 5,000th career point. He became the 17th player in franchise history to record 5K career points.

Jaron Blossomgame earned his first-career double-double in Monday’s game at Milwaukee after tallying 11 points and 10 rebounds in 26 minutes off the bench. He became the first Cavaliers player to register a double-double in his first four career games since 2003, as well as the seventh player in franchise history to record a double-double in his first four career outings.

The Cavs will aim to play to their advantages on Wednesday night when they take on the New York Knicks who have lost six of their last seven games including their most recent outing, a 119-107 loss to the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday evening in the Big Apple.

As New York tries to find its way without Latvian All-Star Kristaps Porzingis, they have been relying on their younger guys in order to stay competitive in the Atlantic Division.

Against Charlotte, one of those young players - 2018 ninth overall draft pick, Kevin Knox - stepped up for NY with 26 points off the bench. Knox also tallied a game-high 15 rebounds for the impressive double-double performance. Tim Hardaway Jr. chipped in with 21 points in 35 minutes of action.

As the Cavs and Knicks prep for Wednesday's tipoff, they'll play each other two more times this season. Their next meeting will come on February 11 (7:00 p.m. ET) before they wrap up their season series on February 28 at Madison Square Garden.

Where to Catch the Action

TV: FOX Sports Ohio

Tune in for Cavaliers LIVE on FSO for pre-and-postgame coverage starting 30 minutes prior to tipoff and immediately following the conclusion of the game.

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 87.7 La Mega

For live in-game updates, follow @cavs, @CavsJoeG, @CavsFredMcLeod, @MrCavalier34, @CavsJMike, @angel_gray1, @cayleighgriffin and @chones22 on Twitter.

Probable Starters/Status Update*

#2 - Collin Sexton #10 - Alec Burks #1 - Rodney Hood #16 - Cedi Osman #22 - Larry Nance Jr. G G F F C #1 - Emmanuel Mudiay #3 - Tim Hardaway Jr. #8 - Mario Hezonja #32 - Noah Vonleh #00 - Enes Kanter

Status Update: (Cavs) - Kevin Love (Left Foot Surgery, Out), David Nwaba (Right Knee Soreness, Out), JR Smith (NWT), John Henson (Left Wrist Surgery, Out), Tristan Thompson (Left Foot Sprain, Out)

Status Update: (Knicks) - Trey Burke (Sprained Right Knee, Out), Kristaps Porzingis (Left Knee Injury, Out), Lance Thomas (Left Knee Surgery, Out)

*Subject to change.

Head-to-Head Matchup

As mentioned, Wednesday's showdown between the Cavaliers and Knicks will be the first of their three-game season series.

The Cavaliers hold a 12-2 record in the last 14 meetings against the Knicks (since 12/4/14). Over that span, they have outscored New York by an average of 9.1 points (104.9-95.8), while limiting them to a combined .424 shooting from the field and forcing 14.1 turnovers per contest.

In their last matchup at The Q against the Knicks (4/11/18), Ante Zizic poured in a career-high 20 points (7-9 FG), grabbed seven rebounds and had a steal in 27 minutes off the bench, while Cedi Osman finished with 18 points, seven rebounds and six assists in 39 minutes. Tristan Thompson also added a near double-double with 10 points and nine rebounds in 30 minutes of action. Cleveland totaled a 2017-18 season-high 24 second chance points that night and received 60 points from the bench.

On Deck

Following Wednesday's matchup with the Knicks, the Cavs will continue their homestand on Friday against the Milwaukee Bucks (7:30 p.m. ET) before wrapping up on Sunday for a 3:30 p.m. (ET) matinee against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Cleveland will then hit the road for six of their next seven games.

