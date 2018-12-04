Two Festive Giveaways Coming this Holiday Season

Destination Cleveland’s Script “Cleveland” Desk Sign Giveaway on Friday, December 7th

On Friday, December 7th, the Cavs will host their second City Edition game vs. the Sacramento Kings at The Q at 7:30 p.m.

As part of the City Edition games, the Cavaliers teamed up with Destination Cleveland, the area’s destination marketing and management organization, to champion the vibrant city the Cavs are proud to represent on the court, in the community, across the country and around the world.

For the game, the team will sport their new, bold blue and orange 2018-19 City Edition uniforms that features Destination Cleveland’s popular “Cleveland” script wordmark across the chest, with the action taking place on the specially-designed City Edition court that proudly displays the wordmark at center court.

All fans in attendance will receive a miniature Destination Cleveland Script “Cleveland” Desk Sign to proudly display their Cleveland pride at work or home!

Fans can also enjoy 25% off purchases of 2018-19 City Edition jerseys in-store at the Cavaliers Team Shop at Quicken Loans Arena and online at Cavs.com/Shop throughout the game.

Platinum-selling, Grammy Award-winning hip-hop artist Coolio will perform at halftime. Coolio achieved mega success in the mid-to-late 1990s with several smash hits.

A Christmas Story Theme Night on Wednesday, December 12th

The Cavs will salute Warner Bros.’ All-American classic, A Christmas Story, on Wednesday, December 12th, when the team takes on the New York Knicks at 7:00 p.m. All fans will receive a Wine & Gold, “indescribably beautiful” leg lamp t-shirt presented by FirstEnergy.

Specially themed in-game moments will be featured throughout the night in honor of the Parker family and all the lovable characters in the 1983 movie that was filmed in part right here in Cleveland!

Family friendly concourse activations including several leg lamps and a life-sized “FRA-GEE-LAY” cardboard crate to serve as A Christmas Story photo-op.

photo-op. Special timeouts, in-game prizes and a festive relay race at halftime featuring signature moments from the beloved holiday movie.

Stop by The Q’s Social Zone (Sec. 123/124) on the main concourse for a chance to pose in a digital winter wonderland.

Fans may take advantage of an in-arena exclusive promotion of a free ticket voucher for a future Cavs game with a $75 purchase at the Team Shop!

Fans can also purchase the Cavaliers Team Shop featured Item of the Game, a Wine & Gold ugly sweater printed basketball, in-arena for just $10.

Annual Cavs Toy Drive

As part of the annual Cavaliers Season of Giving, the team is donating toys to help make the holidays special for children in the Cleveland community and asking fans to join them. Fans can take part in the annual Toy Drive by bringing NEW and unwrapped toys to all Cavs home games through December 8th. Collection bins are set up at entrances of Quicken Loans Arena. For more information, visit www.Cavs.com/Community.

Cavs.com/Tickets

Tickets for all Cavs 2018-19 home games are available at Cavs.com/Tickets and can also be purchased at any of Discount Drug Mart's 58 northern Ohio locations. The Cavs 2018-19 promotional schedule features a great lineup of fan-favorite giveaways and memorable theme nights for fans of all ages throughout the season. Visit Cavs.com/Promos.