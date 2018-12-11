Tristan Thompson Status Update
December 11, 2018
David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images
Cavaliers forward/center Tristan Thompson will miss approximately 2-4 weeks with a left foot sprain. Thompson was injured on December 10 at Milwaukee late in the third quarter and did not return to action. Additional evaluation and an MRI on December 11 at Cleveland Clinic Sports Health confirmed the sprain. He will now undergo a period of treatment and rehabilitation. His status will be updated as appropriate.