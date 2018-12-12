Five Keys: Cavaliers vs. Knicks

Key: Home Cookin' After taking a wire-to-wire loss on Monday night in Milwaukee, the Cavaliers are back in action on Wednesday night at The Q – tipping off another three-game homestand when they welcome David Fizdale’s Knicks to town for the first time this season. Cleveland is looking to win its second straight home game – destroying the Wizards at The Q on Saturday night before tripping up against the Bucks – who still barraged the Wine & Gold with 15 three-pointers and ran out to a 29-point second-half lead despite being without the Greek Freak, who sat out with a sore neck. The loss proved costly in more ways than one – with the Cavaliers losing Tristan Thompson in the second half with what turned out to be a sprained left foot and could sideline him for up to a month. The Knicks have struggled this season as well and come to town looking for their ninth win of the season, having dropped four straight and six of their last seven. New York comes to town fresh off a 12-point loss to the Hornets on Sunday at The Garden and having dropped 12 of their last 14 matchups to the Wine & Gold.

Key: Next Man Up When Kevin Love went down early this season, Tristan Thompson immediately grabbed the mantle of team leader. Thompson talked the talk and walked the walk – posting arguably his best season as a pro before being sidelined on Monday night in Milwaukee. Midway through the first quarter of that contest, Thompson scored on a hook shot to become just the 17th player in team history to score 5,000 points as a Cavalier and was well on his way to notching his 14th double-double in the last 18 games when he went down with the foot injury. Over that stretch, T-Top had been averaging 14.0 points and 13.1 rebounds per, but he’ll have to pick things up after a short stint on the shelf. Larry Nance Jr. will likely assume the starter’s role – and at least that timing is good; he’s been playing some of his best ball of late. Over Nance’s last four games, he’s averaging 12.8 points and 7.3 boards, shooting 71 percent from the floor, including 50 percent from long-range, posting double-figure scoring in all four. Ante Zizic should get a decent run tonight (and beyond) and well – and Big Z should come into the game with confidence, having scored a career-high 20 points on 7-for-9 shooting to go with seven boards in the last meeting between these two teams.

Key: The Hard Way The Knicks most dynamic scoring threat is easily Tim Hardaway Jr., who leads New York in scoring, assists and steals so far this season. In his sixth year out of Michigan and second in his return to the Knicks, Hardaway’s numbers are up across the board – averaging 21.5 points per, good for 18th in the NBA. Hardaway, who’s also 5th in the league with 80 three-point makes, has already posted six 30-point outings this year – after doing so just seven times in his previous five seasons. The angular shooting guard missed the final two meetings against Cleveland last year, and that was good news for the Cavs. In his previous five meetings, he tormented the Wine & Gold to the tune of 28.2ppg, topping the 30-point mark twice, shooting 54 percent from the floor while drilling 19 triples over that stretch. If Rodney Hood is good to go, he’ll likely get the start against Hardaway. The fifth-year man from Duke has been battling a toe injury of late and has been limited of late – playing just 15 minutes against Sacramento on Friday, missing Saturday’s win over Washington and going just 1-of-7 from the floor in 20 minutes of work on Monday night in Milwaukee.

Key: Ain't No Bull After being taken with the 7th overall pick in 2015, Emmanuel Mudiay never quite found his form with the Nuggets. But he’s been having a solid year in his first full season with the Knicks – averaging 11.8 points and posting double-figures in 12 contests, including nine of the last 12. Before a clunker against the Hornets on Sunday, Mudiay had averaged 18.5 points on 53 percent shooting from three-point range over his previous four outings, including a 28-point outburst in early December against the Bucks. With injuries to Allonzo Trier and Trey Burke, another high draft pick – Frank Ntilikina – will see action. The 8th overall pick of the 2017 Draft, Ntilikina has yet to find his way in the Association, although he is coming off a season-high 18-point performance against the Hornets. Cleveland’s former No. 8 overall pick, Collin Sexton, looks to keep his solid rookie roll going on Wednesday night. In Monday’s loss to the Bucks, the Young Bull bounced back from a slow start – netting all 15 of his points in the second stanza after taking the collar on eight shot attempts in the first half. On the night, Sexton went 5-for-18 from the floor, including 2-of-3 from long-distance, to go with four boards and a pair of assists. In now 17 games as a starter, the former Alabama standout is averaging 18.6 points per, shooting nearly 49 percent from long-range over that span.