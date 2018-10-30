Kevin Love Status Update
October 30, 2018
Cavaliers forward Kevin Love continues to receive treatment and further evaluation for his sore left foot. He remains Out during this time and has also received consultation from Dr. Martin O'Malley at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City. A continuing treatment plan is being developed, including a timeline for his return to basketball activity. His status will be updated when his treatment protocol and return to play timeline is established.
Kevin Love Talks About His Status
Cavaliers forward/center Kevin Love spoke with the media prior to Tuesday’s game against the Atlanta Hawks regarding the status of his left foot injury.
