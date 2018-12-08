Bucks Acquire George Hill and Jason Smith in a Three-Team Deal With Cleveland and Washington

-- Cleveland trades George Hill and a 2021 second-round draft pick to the Bucks, and moves Sam Dekker to the Wizards --

Washington trades Jason Smith and cash considerations to the Bucks, conveys a 2022 second-round draft pick to Cleveland

The Milwaukee Bucks have acquired guard George Hill and forward Jason Smith, a 2021 second-round draft pick and cash considerations as part of a three-team trade that includes Cleveland and Washington.

Milwaukee sends guard Matthew Dellavedova, center John Henson, a future first-round draft pick and a 2021 second-round draft pick to Cleveland. Washington sends forward Jason Smith, cash considerations and removes the protections placed on the 2020 second-round pick traded in the Jodie Meeks deal to Milwaukee, and a 2022 second-round draft pick to Cleveland. Cleveland sends guard George Hill and a 2021 second-round draft pick to Milwaukee, and forward Sam Dekker to Washington.

“We’re excited to welcome George and Jason to the Bucks organization,” General Manager Jon Horst said. “George provides us added depth and experience at the guard position, while Jason gives us another front court player who can stretch the floor.”

“We wish Delly and John well and thank them for their many contributions both on and off the court.”

Hill, 31, averaged 10.8 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 13 games (all starts) for the Cleveland Cavaliers this season. Currently in his 11th NBA season, Hill has averaged 11.6 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 679 games. Drafted by San Antonio in the first round (26th overall) of the 2008 NBA Draft, he has played for five NBA teams including the Spurs, Pacers, Jazz, Kings and Cavaliers.

Smith, 32, averaged 3.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 12 games (one start) with the Wizards this season. In his 12th NBA season, Smith has averaged 6.2 points and 3.4 rebounds in 608 career games with Philadelphia, New Orleans, New York, Orlando and Washington after being drafted by the Miami Heat with the 20th overall pick in the 2007 NBA Draft.

Dellavedova, 28, averaged 1.7 points, 0.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 12 games for the Bucks this season. Currently in his sixth NBA season, Dellavedova has averaged 5.8 points, 1.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 341 games. Not drafted, Dellavedova began his career with Cleveland in 2013 and played three seasons with the Cavaliers, including their NBA Championship season of 2015-16, before signing as a free agent with Milwaukee prior to the 2016-17 season.

Henson, 27, averaged 5.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 14 games for the Bucks this season. Currently in his seventh NBA season, Henson has averaged 7.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.5 blocked shots in 405 games. Drafted by Milwaukee in the first round (14th overall) of the 2012 NBA Draft, Henson is currently sidelined after left wrist surgery on Nov. 27.

Dekker, 24, averaged 6.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.0 assist and 1.2 steals in nine games (five starts) for the Cavaliers this season. Currently in his fourth NBA season, Dekker has averaged 5.3 points and 3.0 rebounds in 162 games. Drafted by Houston in the first round (18th overall) of the 2015 NBA Draft, he has played for three NBA teams including the Rockets, Clippers and Cavaliers.