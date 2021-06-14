Milwaukee’s Jrue Holiday and Giannis Antetokounmpo Named To 2020-21 All-Defensive First Team

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and guard Jrue Holiday have both been named to the 2020-21 NBA All-Defensive First Team, the league announced today. This is the third consecutive season that the Bucks have had multiple players named NBA All-Defense.

Antetokounmpo, the 2019-20 NBA Defensive Player of the Year, has now been named to the NBA All-Defensive First Team each of the last three seasons. His three First Team honors are second-most in Bucks history, trailing only Sidney Moncrief who made First Team All-Defense four times. Antetokounmpo was also named to the NBA All-Defensive Second Team following the 2016-17 season, giving him four NBA All-Defensive team selections in his career.

Holiday has earned the third All-Defensive team selection of his career and second First Team honor. He’s now been named All-Defense in three of the last four seasons after earning First Team honors following the 2017-18 season and Second Team honors after the 2018-19 season. In his first season with the Bucks, Holiday averaged a team-high 1.63 steals per game, which was fifth-best in the NBA, and swiped multiple steals in 32 games, which was the second-most in the league this season.

Antetokounmpo and Holiday are joined on the 2020-21 NBA All-Defensive First Team by Rudy Gobert (Utah Jazz), Draymond Green (Golden State Warriors) and Ben Simmons (Philadelphia 76ers).

The NBA All-Defensive Team was selected by a global panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters. Players were awarded two points for each vote to the NBA All-Defensive First Team and one point for each vote to the Second Team. Voters selected two guards, two forwards and one center for each team, choosing players at the position they play regularly. Players who received votes at multiple positions were slotted at the position at which they received the most votes.