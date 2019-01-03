Giannis Antetokounmpo Wins Second Straight KIA NBA Eastern Conference Player of the Month Award

Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has been named the KIA NBA Eastern Conference Player of the Month for December, the NBA announced today. Antetokounmpo also won Player of the Month for October/November this season, with this month’s honor being the third time he’s won Player of the Month in his career.

While leading the Bucks to a 10-4 record in December and to the top spot of the NBA standings, Antetokounmpo averaged 25.6 points, 12.5 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.9 blocks and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 60.3 percent from the field. He scored 30 or more points in seven of his 13 games in December, including a career-high-tying 44 points against the Cavaliers on Dec. 14, and had six games with at least 30 points and 10 rebounds. Antetokounmpo capped off 2018 with his 12th career triple-double on Dec. 29 against Brooklyn, scoring 31 points with 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

In addition to winning the last two KIA NBA Eastern Conference Player of the Month awards, Antetokounmpo has won the previous two Eastern Conference Player of the Week honors. On the season Antetokounmpo is averaging 26.3 points (10th in the NBA), 12.6 rebounds (6th in the NBA), 6.1 assists, 1.6 blocks and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 58.6 percent (10th in the NBA) from the field.

The NBA also announced today that Antetokounmpo is leading all Eastern Conference players in the first fan returns of 2019 NBA All-Star Voting with 991,561 votes. Bucks fans can vote Antetokounmpo and the rest of the Bucks starting lineup into this season’s All-Star Game by visiting www.bucks.com/allstar.