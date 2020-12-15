Giannis Antetokounmpo Signs Multi-Year Extension With The Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo, the NBA’s reigning two-time Most Valuable Player, has signed a multi-year extension with the Milwaukee Bucks.

“This is a big moment for me and my family and I want to thank the Bucks organization for believing in us,” said Antetokounmpo. “You took a chance on us eight years ago and now putting my signature on a contract like this is unreal – but it’s all because of hard work. This is my home and I’m going to continue working hard and do my best to make the Bucks, our fans and the city proud. Let’s have fun, win and make these years count.

“Giannis is a once in a generation player and we are beyond excited for him to remain with the Bucks,” said Bucks Co-Owners Marc Lasry, Wes Edens and Jamie Dinan. “Giannis positively impacts everyone around him on and off the court and he brings a staggering dedication to winning and leadership to our organization. His work ethic and desire to be the best epitomize what the Bucks stand for and what our future holds. We thank Giannis and his family for their long-term commitment to Milwaukee and we look forward to many years of success. This is a momentous day for the Bucks, our fans and the state of Wisconsin.”

“Giannis’ NBA career began as an 18-year old from the Sepolia neighborhood north of Athens, Greece,” Bucks General Manager Jon Horst said. “Through hard work, determination and an unequaled desire to be the best, Giannis has developed into a relentlessly driven, 26-year old, two-time Most Valuable Player, Defensive Player of the Year and four-time All-Star for the Milwaukee Bucks. He’s an incredible teammate, a kind and caring person, an affable member of the Milwaukee community, and the leader of our team who sets the tone for our organization. We are thrilled for Giannis and his family and are tremendously proud to sign him to this well-deserved contract extension.”

Antetokounmpo, 26, is coming off a career season in 2019-20 that saw him win his second consecutive MVP award and his first Defensive Player of the Year award, which made him only the third player in NBA history to earn both honors in the same season. He averaged a career-high 29.5 points (5th in the NBA), a career-high 13.6 rebounds (2nd in NBA) and 5.6 assists per game last season, becoming just the third player ever to average at least 29.0 points, 13.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists over the course of a season, in addition to being the only player in the NBA last season to rank inside the top 15 in both scoring and rebounding.

Antetokounmpo, who is entering his eighth season with the Bucks, has earned All-NBA accolades the past four seasons, including First Team honors the last two seasons. He’s also a three-time All-NBA Defensive Team selection, which includes being selected to the First Team each of the last two seasons and was named the NBA’s Most Improved Player following the 2016-17 season. Antetokounmpo’s a four-time All-Star, serving as a starter each time, and has been an All-Star Game captain the past two years.

Selected by the Bucks with the 15th overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft, Antetokounmpo has played in 528 games with Milwaukee, making 463 starts, and ranks in the top 10 of nearly every statistical category in franchise history. For his career, he holds averages of 20.1 points, 8.9 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 52.6% from the field. He’s also logged a franchise record 18 triple-doubles.

Antetokounmpo has made the playoffs in five of his eight seasons with the Bucks, including each of the last four seasons, playing and starting in 43 postseason contests. In his playoff career he’s averaging 23.7 points, 11.0 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.1 steals per game.