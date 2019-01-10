Giannis Antetokounmpo Expands Eastern Conference Lead In Second All-Star Voting Returns

The Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James and the Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo have expanded their conference leads in the second fan returns of NBA All-Star Voting 2019 presented by Google.

Fans account for 50 percent of the vote to determine the 10 starters for the 68th NBA All-Star Game, which will take place at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C., on Sunday, Feb. 17 at 8 p.m. ET on TNT. All current NBA players and a media panel each account for 25 percent of the vote, with those voters completing one full ballot featuring two guards and three front court players from each conference. Players may vote for their teammates or themselves. Voting for fans, players and media will conclude on Monday, Jan. 21 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

In the second fan returns, James leads all players with 2,779,812 votes to maintain the top spot in the Western Conference frontcourt. Dallas Mavericks rookie Luka Dončić (2,220,077) continues to rank second in the Westfrontcourt and has climbed to second among all West players. The Oklahoma City Thunder’s Paul George(1,859,216) has moved up to third place in the West frontcourt, followed by the Golden State Warriors’ Kevin Durant (1,717,968) in fourth place and the New Orleans Pelicans’ Anthony Davis (1,564,347) in fifth place.

Golden State’s Stephen Curry (2,094,158) has increased his lead among West guards, while the Minnesota Timberwolves’ Derrick Rose (1,986,840) remains in second place. The Houston Rockets’ James Harden(1,674,660) and Oklahoma City’s Russell Westbrook (1,494,382) are still in third and fourth place, respectively.

In the Eastern Conference, Antetokounmpo (2,670,816) has strengthened his position as the leading vote-getter. The top three players in the East frontcourt are unchanged, with Antetokounmpo joined by the Toronto Raptors’ Kawhi Leonard (2,092,806) in second place and the Philadelphia 76ers’ Joel Embiid (1,710,229) in third place.

The East guard group is again led by the Boston Celtics’ Kyrie Irving (2,381,901) and the Miami Heat’s Dwyane Wade (1,199,789). The Charlotte Hornets’ Kemba Walker (858,798) continues to hold third place, while Philadelphia’s Ben Simmons (695,032) remains in fourth place.

The 2019 NBA All-Star Game will follow last year’s format: The two team captains will draft rosters from the pool of players voted as starters and reserves in each conference, making their picks regardless of conference affiliation. The captains will be the All-Star starter from each conference who receives the most fan votes in his conference. Details about the NBA All-Star Draft will be announced at a later date.

TNT will reveal the NBA All-Star Game starters, including the two captains, on Thursday, Jan. 24 during TNT NBA Tip-Off presented by Autotrader, featuring Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal and Kenny Smith. The network will announce the reserves, as selected by NBA head coaches, on Thursday, Jan. 31 during TNT NBA Tip-Off.

NBA ALL-STAR VOTING 2019 PRESENTED BY GOOGLE: SECOND FAN RETURNS

Eastern Conference:

Frontcourt

1. Giannis Antetokounmpo (MIL) 2,670,816

2. Kawhi Leonard (TOR) 2,092,806

3. Joel Embiid (PHI) 1,710,229

4. Jayson Tatum (BOS) 599,289

5. Jimmy Butler (PHI) 569,354

6. Blake Griffin (DET) 500,072

7. Vince Carter (ATL) 273,719

8. Gordon Hayward (BOS) 237,813

9. Pascal Siakam (TOR) 206,290

10. Al Horford (BOS) 199,474

Guards

1. Kyrie Irving (BOS) 2,381,901

2. Dwyane Wade (MIA) 1,199,789

3. Kemba Walker (CHA) 858,798

4. Ben Simmons (PHI) 695,032

5. Victor Oladipo (IND) 567,893

6. Kyle Lowry (TOR) 488,825

7. Zach LaVine (CHI) 330,504

8. Jeremy Lin (ATL) 200,648

9. Goran Dragić (MIA) 191,541

10. Bradley Beal (WAS) 168,137

Western Conference: