Dwyane Wade welcomes Jimmy Butler to Miami

Jimmy Butler is reportedly heading to Miami in a four-team trade, but there's no question that it remains "Wade County" as far as the Heat are concerned.

And now that Dwyane Wade's #OneLastDance is complete, the retired franchise icon welcomed his former teammate (with the Bulls in 2016-17) in a good-natured Instagram post Tuesday night.

"Welcome to Miami!" Wade wrote in the caption, to what appears to be a dated headshot of Butler and a shot of the duo chatting on the sideline last season. He went on to joke that he'd be denying Butler use of his No. 3 jersey -- a sly nod to former "Heatle" LeBron James ceding No. 23 to Anthony Davis in Los Angeles -- as well as his former locker.