NBA players mourn death of rapper Nipsey Hussle

Rapper Nipsey Hussle, whose 2018 album Victory Lap was nominated for Best Rap Album at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards, died Sunday after a shooting in his native Los Angeles.

Hussle, born Ermias Davidson Asghedom, broke through to the mainstream last year after a long run as an independent artist, and was a noted NBA fan who particularly connected with Nuggets guard Isaiah Thomas. And Warriors guard Stephen Curry interviewed Hussle last July as part of his 5 Minutes from Home series on YouTube.

As news of Sunday's incident surfaced and quickly spread, raw emotions poured from social media accounts across the NBA.

Damn damn damn!!!!!!!!! Say it ain’t so — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) March 31, 2019

😥😥😥😥😥😥‼️‼️‼️‼️ So so SAD man!! DAMN man this hurt. — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 1, 2019

Can’t believe this 😪😪 @NipseyHussle way more than just a rapper. Used his platform to move the people. Rest In Peace. 🙏🏽🙏🏽 — Tobias Harris (@tobias31) April 1, 2019

Damn man, @NipseyHussle was the first concert I ever went too and my favorite artist RIP # legend — Derrick Favors (@dfavors14) April 1, 2019