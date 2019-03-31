Around The League
Around The League

NBA players mourn death of rapper Nipsey Hussle

From NBA Twitter and media reports

Mar 31, 2019 9:19 PM ET

The rapper Nipsey Hussle, shown here at a Lakers game with partner Lauren London, was killed Sunday in Los Angeles.

Rapper Nipsey Hussle, whose 2018 album Victory Lap was nominated for Best Rap Album at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards, died Sunday after a shooting in his native Los Angeles.

Hussle, born Ermias Davidson Asghedom, broke through to the mainstream last year after a long run as an independent artist, and was a noted NBA fan who particularly connected with Nuggets guard Isaiah Thomas. And Warriors guard Stephen Curry interviewed Hussle last July as part of his 5 Minutes from Home series on YouTube.

As news of Sunday's incident surfaced and quickly spread, raw emotions poured from social media accounts across the NBA.

Copyright © 2019 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy | Accessibility and Closed Caption | Terms of Use |

NBA.com is part of Turner Sports Digital, part of the Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. A Time Warner Company.