NBA players react to Drake's new album 'Certified Lover Boy'

Sometimes we laugh and sometimes we cry but I guess you know now….

That Kawhi Leonard’s got dance moves? Maybe?

Players across the NBA reacted when the normally-reserved Kawhi Leonard busted out some (half-hearted?) dance moves in Drake’s “Way 2 Sexy” music video, which was released along with his Certified Lover Boy album on Friday.

How did @Drake get Kawhi to dance for him? 😅 pic.twitter.com/zXtF9g34q1 — TSN (@TSN_Sports) September 3, 2021

NBA Twitter was both laughing and crying at his appearance.

Leonard wasn’t the only NBA player featured in the album though, as Drake also dropped references to LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Bucks tweeted out the lyrics referencing their star, which appeared in “7AM On Bridle Path”:

Keep it a buck like Antetokounmpo. pic.twitter.com/3skS9SIvxD — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) September 3, 2021

LeBron and Kevin Durant tweeted out their anticipation for the album on Thursday:

🦉⁶ — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 2, 2021

6️⃣ — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) September 2, 2021

Plenty of other current and former NBA players reacted to Certified Lover Boy, too.

No Skips, Drake undefeated! — Jordan Clarkson (@JordanClarksons) September 3, 2021

🦉🦉 — Mikal Bridges (@mikal_bridges) September 3, 2021

Hhhhh I hate to say it but he’s done it again. #CertifiedLoverBoy — Isaiah Todd (@zaytodd) September 3, 2021

Meanwhile, Trae Young began to ruffle more feathers in New York after he questioned if Drake has surpassed Jay-Z.

Yo when we gonna say Drake has passed Hov ?🥴 — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) September 3, 2021

Donovan Mitchell wasn’t having any of that, though.

Hov had to remind y’all who the GOAT is with that Love all verse!!! Just saying! Have a nice day! 🤝 — Eric Paschall (@epaschall) September 3, 2021

Young did make his true feelings known later:

Everybody, Hov #1 to me.😂💯 — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) September 3, 2021

However you feel about the album, one thing’s for certain: Kawhi Leonard sure seems like a fun guy.