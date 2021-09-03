Top Stories

NBA players react to Drake's new album 'Certified Lover Boy'

Twitter was buzzing about the release of Drake's new album, which featured references to NBA stars.

Kels Dayton

Drake addresses the city of Toronto during the Raptors’ championship parade.

Sometimes we laugh and sometimes we cry but I guess you know now….

That Kawhi Leonard’s got dance moves? Maybe?

Players across the NBA reacted when the normally-reserved Kawhi Leonard busted out some (half-hearted?) dance moves in Drake’s “Way 2 Sexy” music video, which was released along with his Certified Lover Boy album on Friday.

NBA Twitter was both laughing and crying at his appearance.

Leonard wasn’t the only NBA player featured in the album though, as Drake also dropped references to LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Bucks tweeted out the lyrics referencing their star, which appeared in “7AM On Bridle Path”:

LeBron and Kevin Durant tweeted out their anticipation for the album on Thursday:

Plenty of other current and former NBA players reacted to Certified Lover Boy, too.

Meanwhile, Trae Young began to ruffle more feathers in New York after he questioned if Drake has surpassed Jay-Z.

Donovan Mitchell wasn’t having any of that, though.

Young did make his true feelings known later:

However you feel about the album, one thing’s for certain: Kawhi Leonard sure seems like a fun guy.

