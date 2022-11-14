Stephen Curry, Joel Embiid named NBA Players of the Week

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry and Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid have been named the NBA Players of the Week for Week 4.

NBA Players of the Week for Week 4. West: Stephen Curry (@warriors)

East: Joel Embiid (@sixers) pic.twitter.com/4tz2eCirR5 — NBA (@NBA) November 14, 2022

Check out their highlights from the past week of action.

Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

The two-time NBA MVP is off to one of the best starts in his NBA career. He led the Warriors to a 2-1 record last week with averages of 38.0 points on 64.1% shooting, 5.7 assists and 6.0 rebounds. For the season, Curry is shooting 52.6% from the field, 43.4% from 3-point and 91.8% from the free-throw line.

Big moments. Buckets. Straight up ballin'.@StephenCurry30 is your Western Conference Player of the Week! pic.twitter.com/i2C41zgYNK — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) November 14, 2022

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

The Sixers’ star is fresh off scoring an NBA season-high 59 points with 11 rebounds, 8 assists and 7 blocks in a win over the Jazz on Sunday. That performance raised Embiid’s averages for Week 4 to 40.0 points, 11.0 rebounds and 5.3 assists to cap off the team’s 3-1 week.

