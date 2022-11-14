Joel Embiid demolishes the box score, delivers unprecedented performance

Philadelphia's star center follows up a 42-point performance with a 59-point, 11-rebound, 8-assist, 7-block showing against Utah.

From NBA.com Staff

Watch Joel Embiid score a career-high 59 points vs. the Utah Jazz on Sunday.

Joel Embiid has officially exploded all reasonable expectations.

The seventh-year veteran managed to top 101 points … in less than 24 hours, following up a 42-point performance on Saturday with a career-best 59-point, 11-rebound, eight-assist, seven-block showing on Sunday.

He shot 19-for-28 from the field and 20-for-24 at the free throw line, becoming the first player to post at least a 50-10-5-5 line since blocks began being tracked in 1973-74.

Embiid managed to turn it up when everything mattered most, scoring an incredible 26 of the Sixers’ 27 fourth-quarter points, shooting 7-for-8 from the field and 12-for-15 at the line while adding five blocks in that final period alone. The Jazz, by comparison, totaled 20 points and zero blocks. As a team.

This becomes the fifth-highest scoring performance in 76ers history, slotting in behind Allen Iverson’s 60 points on Feb. 12, 2005. Wilt Chamberlain — who else? — holds the top three marks, with 68 (Dec. 16, 1967), 65 (Feb. 7, 1966) and 62 (March 3, 1966).

First drafted No. 3 overall in 2014, Embiid sat out two full seasons with various foot and back injuries before hitting the floor for the 2016-17 campaign, making the All-Rookie First Team in just 31 games.

