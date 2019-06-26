Warriors Announce 2019 NBA Summer League Roster and Broadcast Schedule

The Golden State Warriors have announced the team’s roster and schedule for the California Classic Summer League to take place in Sacramento from July 1-3 as well as the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2019 in Las Vegas to be played from July 5-15. Santa Cruz Warriors Head Coach Aaron Miles will serve as head coach of both Summer League entries.

Golden State’s Summer League roster is highlighted by current Warriors players Jacob Evans III and Damian Jones, along with 2019 draft picks Jordan Poole (28th overall), Alen Smailagić (39th overall) and Eric Paschall (41st overall). This past season, Evans III appeared in 30 games as a rookie, averaging 1.3 points in 6.8 minutes per game while Jones played in a career-high 24 games (22 starts) averaging career-highs in points (5.4), rebounds (3.1), assists (1.2) and minutes (17.1).

Golden State, who went 3-0 in the inaugural California Classic last summer, will be joined once again by the Los Angeles Lakers, Sacramento Kings and Miami Heat. The event will feature double-header matchups each day with all four teams participating. Tickets for the California Classic Summer League can be purchased by visiting Kings.com or by calling (888) 91- KINGS.

The Warriors own a 39-30 (.565) all-time record at NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. Teams will play four preliminary games between July 5-11 before being seeded in a tournament that begins on Friday, July 12 and concludes with the championship game on Monday, July 15. Each team will play a minimum of five games and as many as seven in Las Vegas. Tickets for MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2019 are now on sale. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting NBATickets.com.

All Summer League games can be heard on the Warriors team app, Warriors.com/sound and The TuneIn app along with select games on Sirius XM NBA Radio. For the fifth-straight Summer League, Kevin Danna, the voice of the Santa Cruz Warriors, will be handling play-by-play duties, joined by color analyst R.C. Davis and Warriors host Laurence Scott along with numerous guests, including Warriors Radio play-by-play announcer Tim Roye. Warriors flagship radio station 95.7 The Game FM will broadcast several contests and NBC Sports Bay Area will broadcast the July 8th matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers. All games can also be viewed on NBA TV or ESPN’s family of networks.

Below are the schedules and broadcast information for both the Warriors entries into the California Classic Summer League in Sacramento as well as the four preliminary games in the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2019 in Las Vegas:

CALIFORNIA CLASSIC SUMMER LEAGUE Date Opponent Time Location TV Radio/Online Monday, July 1 Sacramento Kings 8 p.m. Golden 1 Center NBA TV 95.7 The Game, Warriors Mobile App, Warriors.com/Sound Tuesday, July 2 L.A. Lakers 6 p.m. Golden 1 Center ESPN 2 Warriors Mobile App, Warriors.com/Sound Wednesday, July 3 Miami Heat 12 p.m. Golden 1 Center NBA TV Warriors Mobile App, Warriors.com/Sound

MGM RESORTS LAS VEGAS SUMMER LEAGUE Date Opponent Time Location TV Radio/Online Friday, July 5 Charlotte Hornets 6 p.m. Cox Pavilion NBA TV Warriors Mobile App, Warriors.com/Sound Saturday, July 6 Toronto Raptors 9 p.m. Thomas & Mack Center NBCSBA/ESPN 95.7 The Game, Warriors Mobile App, Warriors.com/Sound Monday, July 8 L.A. Lakers 8:30 p.m. Thomas & Mack Center NBA TV 95.7 The Game, Warriors Mobile App, Warriors.com/Sound Wednesday, July 10 Denver Nuggets 8:30 p.m. Thomas & Mack Center ESPNU 95.7 The Game, Warriors Mobile App, Warriors.com/Sound

Golden State Warriors 2019 Summer League Roster

NO Player POS HT WT BORN COLLEGE/FROM NBA EXP. 00 Ky Bowman G 6-1 188 6/16/97 Boston College/USA R 40 Malik Dunbar F 6-6 230 1/27/96 Auburn/USA R 10 Jacob Evans G 6-6 210 6/18/97 Cincinnati/USA 1 33 Jimmer Fredette G 6-2 195 2/25/89 Bringham Young/USA 6 15 Ebuka Izundu C 6-10 232 6/28/96 Miami/USA R 25 Damian Jones* C 7-0 245 6/30/95 Vanderbilt/USA 3 18 Dedric Lawson C-F 6-9 235 10/1/97 Kansas/USA R 19 Kevin McClain G 6-3 190 10/21/96 Belmont/USA R 7 Eric Paschall F 6-9 255 11/4/96 Villanova/USA R 3 Jordan Poole G 6-5 195 6/19/99 Michigan/USA R 31 Davon Reed F-G 6-5 208 6/11/95 Miami/USA 2 22 Malachi Richardson F-G 6-6 205 1/5/96 Syracuse/USA 3 44 Brandon Sampson G 6-5 184 5/1/97 LSU/USA 1 9 Alen Smailagić C-F 6-10 215 8/18/00 Santa Cruz (G League)/Serbia R 8 Juan Toscano-Anderson F 6-6 209 3/10/93 Marquette/USA R 20 Travis Wear F 6-10 230 9/21/90 UCLA/USA 2

* California Classic only

Roster subject to change

Head Coach:

Aaron Miles (Kansas)

Assistant Coaches:

Michael Lee

Kris Weems

James Laughlin

Khalid Robinson

Luke Loucks

Nick Kerr

Jacob Rubin