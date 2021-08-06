Warriors Sign Two-Time MVP Stephen Curry to Contract Extension

The Golden State Warriors have signed three-time NBA champion and two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Stephen Curry to a contract extension, the team announced today. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not released.

Over 12 seasons with Golden State, Curry has helped orchestrate the most successful stretch in franchise history, leading the Warriors to three NBA championships (2015, 2017, 2018), five consecutive NBA Finals appearances (2015-19) and seven consecutive postseason berths (2013-19) while garnering a pair of MVP awards, seven NBA All-Star selections and seven All-NBA selections (four First Team).

“We’re thrilled to have Stephen in the fold for the next five years, with the vision of him playing his entire career with our franchise,” said Warriors President of Basketball Operations / General Manager Bob Myers. “He epitomizes everything that you’d want in the leader of your basketball team with incredible character, humility, community-minded spirit and a team-oriented approach. On the court, he’s a generational player who has changed the game and won consistently at the highest level. We’re blessed and fortunate to have him on our team, and are thankful to be part of an organization, led by Joe Lacob and Peter Guber, that is committed to winning.”

In 2020-21, Curry became the franchise’s all-time leader in both points (18,434) and assists (4,984), passing Wilt Chamberlain and Paul Arizin, respectively. He has led the league in three-point field goals six times, ranking second in NBA history with 2,832 career threes, which trails only Ray Allen’s 2,973. Curry owns career averages of 24.2 points, 6.5 assists, 4.6 rebounds, 1.68 steals and 34.3 minutes in 762 regular season games (756 starts), hitting 47.7 percent from the field, 43.3 percent from three-point range and 90.7 percent from the free throw line.

Curry, 33, earned First Team All-NBA honors and was named a finalist for the MVP in 2020-21 after finishing the season as the NBA’s scoring leader for the second time in his career, averaging a career-high 32.0 points on 48.2 percent from the field, 42.1 percent from three-point range and 91.6 percent from the line to go with 5.8 assists, 5.5 rebounds and 1.22 steals in 34.2 minutes over 63 games. At 33 years old, Curry became the oldest scoring champion since Michael Jordan averaged 28.7 points per game in 1997-98 at the age of 35. Curry is entering his 13th season with Golden State, which will match Chris Mullin for the most seasons in franchise history.