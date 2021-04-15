Warriors Center James Wiseman Undergoes Successful Surgery

Golden State Warriors center James Wiseman underwent successful surgery today at the Cedars-Sinai Kerlan-Jobe Institute in Los Angeles to repair a right meniscal tear. The surgery was performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache. Wiseman will begin rehab immediately and will miss the remainder of the 2020-21 season. He is expected to return for the 2021-22 campaign. An update on his progress will be provided in September.

Wiseman, 20, appeared in 39 games (27 starts) for the Warriors this season, averaging 11.5 points and 5.8 rebounds in 21.4 minutes per game while shooting 51.9 percent from the field. Selected by the Warriors with the second overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, Wiseman ranks third among rookies in rebounding, fifth in scoring, fourth in field goal percentage and fifth in blocks (0.92 per game).