Warriors Archive: Warriors at Knicks - February 27, 2013

Warriors Archive: The Making of a Champion, presented by HPE, continues Tuesday night with a look back at Stephen Curry's big game against the Knicks at The Garden on Feb. 10, 2010. The game will be shown in its entirety on the Warriors’ Facebook page (available in the Bay Area only).

ABOUT THE GAME

Heat check after heat check after heat check. Stephen Curry kept taking them because he kept making them. Curry put on a show for the ages at Madison Square Garden, scoring a career-high 54 points while shooting an absurd 11-for-13 on 3-pointers. It was the NBA’s highest individual scoring performance of the season, and even though the Dubs lost 109-105, the game is recognized by many as the performance that made him a superstar in the NBA.