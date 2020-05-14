Hear from Damion Lee on how he is spending his time during the shelter-in-place order, see what the director of Klay Thompson’s documentary had to say about working with the Splash Brother, and more in the latest Dubs Daily: The Starting Five.

Damion Lee on Hang Time Podcast

Lee discusses adjusting to living under social distancing restrictions, how basketball became his oasis and why Drexel was the perfect fit. » Listen to Podcast

Director Floyd Russ talks Klay Thompson documentary

The director of the “Above the Waves” mini documentary on Klay Thompson’s rehab from a torn ACL discusses what it was like working with the NBA Champion in an exclusive interview. » Read Full Story

Steve Kerr on 95.7 The Game

The Warriors head coach reminisces about his time with the Chicago Bulls including hijinks from their plane rides and a moth-themed trophy. » Listen to Podcast

Ranking Warriors' eight best nicknames in franchise history

From Wilt Chamberlain to Klay Thompson, see which Dubs through history made NBC Sports Bay Area’s list for the best nicknames. » Read Full Story

Warriors' Steve Kerr reveals surprising quarantine beard in Ro Khanna Q&A

The Warriors’ Head Coach is testing a new look while at home during California’s shelter-in-place order. » Read Full Story