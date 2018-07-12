Summer League Scouting Report | Wolves vs. Nuggets

Wolves vs. Nuggets, Friday, 7 p.m.

Cox Pavilion, Las Vegas, NV

ESPNU

The Wolves wrap up their 2018 Summer League play Friday night against the Denver Nuggets.

It’s the second time these teams will have faced off. The Wolves fell to the Nuggets 70-69 last Friday, which actually seems months ago. That's what Vegas will do to you.

With it being the last game of Summer League, it’ll be interesting to see what kind of lineups are used for both teams.

The Nuggets have some intriguing names on their team. Players you’ve heard of include former first-round picks Malik Beasley and Tyler Lydon. Beasley is averaging 16 points and 2.3 steals per game. Lydon is averaging 7.7 points and 6.3 rebounds per game. While those players have been solid, Monte Morris has been the star of Denver's Summer League. The former Iowa State standout is averaging 17.5 points and 6.3 rebounds per game, both top marks on the team.

It’s been an eye-opening experience for the Timberwolves and if you’re a Minnesota fan, you have to be happy with what you’ve seen. Keita Bates-Diop, the No. 48 pick in the draft, is averaging 15 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 1.3 blocks per game. Josh Okogie, the team’s No. 20 pick, is averaging 11 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game. Both players have shown how they can, one day, become effective players at the next level. Amile Jefferson has averaged 9.5 points and 13.5 rebounds per game, a mark that leads all Summer League players.