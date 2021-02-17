Dwyane Wade On Edwards: ‘He Has All The Tools’

by Shahbaz Khan
Posted: Feb 17, 2021

Prior to the 2020 NBA Draft, when asked about his NBA player comparison, one player immediately came to Anthony Edwards’ mind: Dwyane Wade.

The Timberwolves rookie drew high praise from Wade prior to the Draft and continues to earn the legendary shooting guard’s respect 28 games into his first season.


Following a career-high 28-point performance versus the Los Angeles Lakers and Wade’s former teammate LeBron James, the retired star turned NBA analyst shared high hopes for the Wolves’ No. 1 pick.


Edwards’ talents will be on display again on Wednesday night as the Timberwolves return to Target Center for a matchup versus the Indiana Pacers.

