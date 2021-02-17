Dwyane Wade On Edwards: ‘He Has All The Tools’

Prior to the 2020 NBA Draft, when asked about his NBA player comparison, one player immediately came to Anthony Edwards’ mind: Dwyane Wade.

The Timberwolves rookie drew high praise from Wade prior to the Draft and continues to earn the legendary shooting guard’s respect 28 games into his first season.



He can be better. America here is your number 1 pick! Ayo @VicOladipo we’re all built from the same cloth That Tom Crean cloth! https://t.co/ZTXg9VpZU7 — DWade (@DwyaneWade) October 30, 2020

Following a career-high 28-point performance versus the Los Angeles Lakers and Wade’s former teammate LeBron James, the retired star turned NBA analyst shared high hopes for the Wolves’ No. 1 pick.



"I definitely think he can be a better player than I was. He has all the tools."@DwyaneWade has high hopes for Anthony Edwards. pic.twitter.com/0CcSdPM3eK — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 17, 2021

Edwards’ talents will be on display again on Wednesday night as the Timberwolves return to Target Center for a matchup versus the Indiana Pacers.