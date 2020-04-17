Rubio & Bridges Connect With Fans On “Valley Chatz”, Brought to you by Firstbank

Phoenix Suns broadcaster Tom Leander caught up with veteran point guard Ricky Rubio and sophomore swingman Mikal Bridges in the third installment of Valley Chatz, brought to you by FirstBank, to catch up and stay connected with Suns fans during the NBA hiatus.

The newest Valley Chatz episode will debut on Sunday, April 19 at 6:30 p.m. (PT) on Suns.com/now and FOX Sports Arizona, the team’s exclusive local television station, prior to “Sunsday” at 7 p.m.

Rubio and Bridges mentioned that, like most of us, they have spent plenty of time hanging out at home and enjoying a glass of wine while watching television. The Netflix drama Money Heist was a shared favorite, while both players acknowledged their anticipation for The Last Dance, ESPN’s upcoming documentary about Michael Jordan during his final season with the Chicago Bulls.

Rubio admitted that while he misses his teammates and the comradery in the training room, he’s making a concerted effort to look on the bright side and see the good in each day.

He has relished the opportunity to spend quality time with his family and watch his 3-month-old son, Liam, grow up right before his eyes. Rubio added that he’s comforted by the way the global community has come together during this crisis, citing acts of kindness such as young kids offering to make grocery runs for the elderly, people doing whatever they can to make a kid’s birthday special, and musicians putting on a show from their balcony to share their talent with their neighbors.

“It’s what we are here for,” said Rubio. “Right now, we are not in a good spot, but I think these little things that everybody is doing is helping to bring some light to the darkness.”

Bridges made an effort to brighten the days of medical staff here in the Valley last week when he provided 150 Chipotle burritos for frontline healthcare workers at Banner – University Medical Center Phoenix, where Leander’s daughter works as a critical care nurse.

Bridges also expounded upon on his new daily routine, which includes working out at home or going for a run and playing video games, like his teammate and NBA 2K Players Tournament champ Devin Booker.

The new Valley Chatz episode includes a special appearance from 9-year-old Suns super fan and PayPal SixthMan Season Ticket Member Presley Fraley, who shared his tale of challenging Devin Booker to a game of 1-on-1 and his aspirations of one day joining the Sol Patrol dunk squad. Presley also had the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to ask Rubio and Bridges what it’s like to be a member of the #ValleyBoyz movement.

Fans are encouraged to check out Suns.com/now to discover upcoming Valley Chatz guests and submit questions for the discussion, providing a forum to glean insight from Suns and Mercury personalities about the things fans want to hear about. Tom Leander, along with Suns Digital & Content Host and FOX Sports Arizona sideline reporter Lindsey Smith, will lead the conversations with special quests that will provide updates and commentary on a wide array of topics.