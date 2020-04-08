Bridges' Burritos Bring Smiles

Phoenix Suns Charities and Mikal Bridges Delivers Food and Financial Support for Frontline Healthcare Workers in the Valley

As of today, there were more than 2,500 COVID-19 cases in addition to 73 people who have lost their lives to the pandemic across Arizona.

With healthcare workers stretched thin and working around the clock, no effort big or small to support these men and women can be overlooked.

Phoenix Suns forward Mikal Bridges made a virtual visit to Banner – University Medical Center Phoenix to deliver 150 Chipotle burritos for medical staff yesterday and announced that Phoenix Suns Charities would be donating $25,000 to the Banner Health Foundation to support the vitally important work they are doing for the Valley community at this time.

Bridges, a Philly native who loves Chipotle, wanted to share one of his favorite things with our community heroes to offer a small comfort and say thank you for their continued dedication, service and sacrifice.

“I want to personally thank everyone working on the frontlines for your hard work,” said Bridges. “It’s definitely not going unnoticed.”