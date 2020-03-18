Suns Announce Interim Broadcast Schedule and New “Sunsday” Hour

The Phoenix Suns are introducing a new television broadcast schedule on FOX Sports Arizona, the team’s exclusive local television station, featuring select game re-airs from the 2019-20 NBA season beginning tonight at 7 p.m. Fans can tune in to re-watch Devin Booker lead the way with 35 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists to help the Suns earn a victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves, in a game that originally aired on November 23, 2019. The Suns are also producing an additional hour of unique content to air on Sunday evenings on FOX Sports Arizona, dubbed “Sunsday”, beginning on March 22 at 7 p.m.

The arrangement with FOX Sports Arizona will amplify the team’s efforts to satiate the appetite for sports programming while allowing Suns fans to relive some of the most memorable games and individual efforts from this season, including Devin Booker’s 40-point outing to hand Philadelphia their first loss of the season, Deandre Ayton’s 26 point-21 rebound performance in Madison Square Garden, Kelly Oubre Jr.’s 39-point explosion against Houston on his bobblehead night and more. All re-airs will be broadcast on the date and time that FOX Sports Arizona was originally slated to show a Suns game, and game broadcasts on FOX Sports Arizona will also be streamed on the free FOX Sports GO app. A full broadcast schedule is outlined below:

Wednesday, March 18 at 7 p.m. – Phoenix Suns at Minnesota Timberwolves (originally aired Nov. 23, 2019)

Friday, March 20 at 7:30 p.m. – Los Angeles Clippers vs. Phoenix Suns (originally aired Oct. 26, 2019)

Saturday, March 21 at 7 p.m. –Phoenix Suns at Dallas Mavericks (originally aired Jan. 28, 2020)

Sunday, March 22 at 7 p.m. – Sunsday (Since ’68 & The Outlet with Deandre Ayton)

Monday, March 23 at 4 p.m. – Phoenix Suns at Golden State Warriors (originally aired Oct. 30, 2019)

Wednesday, March 25 at 4 p.m. – Portland Trail Blazers vs. Phoenix Suns (originally aired March 6, 2020)

Friday, March 27 at 4 p.m. – Philadelphia 76ers vs. Phoenix Suns (originally aired Nov. 4, 2019)

Saturday, March 28 at 5 p.m. – Milwaukee Bucks vs. Phoenix Suns (originally aired March 8, 2020)

Sunday, March 29 at 7 p.m. – Sunsday (Since ’68 & The Outlet with Mikal Bridges)

Monday, March 30 at 4 p.m. – Phoenix Suns at New York Knicks (originally aired Jan. 16, 2020)

Wednesday, April 1 at 5 p.m. – Phoenix Suns at Boston Celtics (originally aired Jan. 18, 2020)

Friday, April 3 at 7 p.m. – Atlanta Hawks vs. Phoenix Suns (originally aired Nov. 14, 2019)

Sunday, April 5 at 3 p.m. – Phoenix Suns at San Antonio Spurs (originally aired Jan. 24, 2020)

Sunday, April 5 at 7 p.m. – Sunsday (Since ’68 & The Outlet with Henry Cejudo)

Tuesday, April 7 at 5 p.m. – Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Phoenix Suns (originally aired Dec. 9, 2019)

Thursday, April 9 at 5 p.m. – Phoenix Suns at New Orleans Pelicans (originally aired Dec. 5, 2019)

Saturday, April 11 at 7 p.m. – Phoenix Suns at Utah Jazz (originally aired Feb. 24, 2020)

Sunday, April 12 at 7 p.m. – Sunsday (Since ’68 & The Outlet with Ricky Rubio)

Monday, April 13 at 5 p.m. – Houston Rockets vs. Phoenix Suns (originally aired Feb. 7, 2020)

Wednesday, April 15 at 7 p.m. – Phoenix Suns at Portland Trail Blazers (originally aired Dec. 30, 2019)

Each “Sunsday”, consecutive 30-minute segments will feature content produced by the Suns Broadcast & Content Teams, including the “Since ‘68” vignettes created during the team’s 50th anniversary celebration and select episodes of “The Outlet” podcast, hosted by Suns Digital & Content Host and FOX Sports Arizona sideline reporter Lindsey Smith. Additional “Sunsday” content will include behind-the-scenes travel vlogs created during Suns road trips throughout the 2019-20 season, plus more exclusive off-the-court media.

As an appetizer, fans are encouraged to watch the Suns compete on the virtual hardwood as the Suns battle against the rest of this season’s scheduled opponents via NBA 2K20 live streams on Twitch. All 2K20 matchups will take place one hour prior to re-aired games on FOX Sports Arizona, and the next Suns stream will take place tonight (March 18) at 6 p.m. against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The NBA has temporarily suspended its season in response to COVID-19 and Commissioner Adam Silver advised in his recent letter to all NBA fans that this hiatus will last at least 30 days and that the intent is to resume the season, if and when it becomes safe for all concerned.