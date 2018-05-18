SPURS SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT ANNOUNCES TRYOUT DATES FOR NEW SPURS HYPE TEAM

SAN ANTONIO (May 18, 2018) – Spurs Sports & Entertainment will be introducing a 35-member coed Spurs hype team at the beginning of the 2018-19 season that will elevate the game day experience and energize crowds with a diverse array of unique family-friendly talents, including tumbling, acrobatics, dance and stunts. As ambassadors of the Spurs brand, hype team members will participate in a variety of community events and public appearances as well as perform at home games. The name of the team will be announced at a later date.

“We are excited to announce our new Spurs hype team,” said Spurs Sports & Entertainment Vice President Tammy Turner. “This team will further enhance the game-night experience for Spurs fans at the AT&T Center.”

Auditions for the official entertainment team of the San Antonio Spurs will be held July 21 and Aug. 5 at the University of the Incarnate Word. Dynamic stunt artists, tumblers, acrobats, cheerleaders, and other performers are encouraged to attend the open tryouts. Registration information and more details on the team will be released soon.