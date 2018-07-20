SPURS SIGN MARCO BELINELLI

SAN ANTONIO (July 20, 2018) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have signed guard Marco Belinelli. Per team policy, terms of the contract were not announced.

Belinelli, 6-5/210, previously spent two seasons with the Spurs from 2013 to 2015, helping San Antonio capture the 2014 NBA Championship. Belinelli averaged 10.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 24.0 minutes while shooting .460 (536-1,165) from the floor and .405 (212-523) from long range in 130 total games in Silver and Black.

A native of Italy, Belinelli split last season between Atlanta and Philadelphia. In 52 games with the Hawks, he averaged 11.4 points, 2.0 assists and 1.9 rebounds in 23.3 minutes. In 28 games with the 76ers, he averaged 13.6 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 26.3 minutes while shooting .385 (57-148) from long distance. Belinelli played in all 10 Playoff games for Philadelphia, averaging 12.9 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 27.3 minutes.

The 11-year veteran has appeared in 724 total games and holds career averages of 9.9 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 23.3 minutes while shooting .427 from the field and .377 from three-point range. Originally drafted by Golden State in the first round of the 2007 NBA Draft (18th overall), Belinelli spent his first two NBA seasons with the Warriors. He then played with the Raptors (2009-10), Pelicans (2010-12) and Bulls (2012-13) before joining the Spurs. After his time in San Antonio, he spent one season with the Kings (2015-16) before joining the Hornets for the 2016-17 campaign.

Prior to his NBA career, Belinelli played professionally in Italy for Virtus Bologna from 2002-04 and Fortitudo Bologna from 2004-07. In 2005 at the age of 19, he was named the Italian Supercup MVP after leading his team to the league title and the Italian Cup. Belinelli has played on the Italian National Team since 2006.