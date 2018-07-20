SPURS SIGN DANTE CUNNINGHAM

SAN ANTONIO (July 20, 2018) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have signed forward Dante Cunningham. Per team policy, terms of the contract were not announced.

Cunningham, 6-8/230, spent last season with New Orleans and Brooklyn, averaging 5.7 points and 4.1 rebounds in 21.4 minutes over 73 total games. Starting the year with the Pelicans for the first 51 games, he averaged 5.0 points and 3.8 rebounds in 21.9 minutes before being dealt on Feb. 8 to the Nets, where he appeared in 22 contests and posted 7.5 points and 4.8 rebounds in 20.3 minutes.

A nine-year NBA veteran, Cunningham holds career averages of 6.1 points and 3.8 rebounds in 651 total games played. After being drafted by Portland in the second round of the 2009 NBA Draft (33rd overall), the former Villanova Wildcat spent his rookie year with the Trail Blazers before being sent to Charlotte in the middle of his second season on Feb. 24, 2011. The forward signed as a free agent with Memphis after the season, where he spent one year before being traded to Minnesota in the summer of 2012. After playing two years for the Timberwolves, Cunningham signed with New Orleans on Dec. 4, 2014 and spent three-plus years with the Pelicans before being dealt to Brooklyn last season.