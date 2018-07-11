SPURS RE-SIGN DAVIS BERTANS

SAN ANTONIO (July 11, 2018) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have re-signed forward Davis Bertans. Per club policy, details of the contract were not announced.

Bertans appeared in 77 games with the Spurs last season, averaging 5.9 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists while shooting .440 (161-366) from the field, .373 (94-252) from beyond the arc and .816 (40-49) from the charity stripe. Bertans ranked second on the team in three-point percentage and third in three-point field goals made. His 163 career triples rank second in franchise history behind only Gary Neal for most three-pointers by a Spur in his first two seasons.

Having recently completed his second NBA season, both with the Silver and Black, Bertans holds career averages of 5.3 points and 1.7 rebounds in 13.2 minutes while shooting .440 from floor, .384 from three-point range and .819 from the free throw line. The 6-10 forward was initially selected in the second round of the 2011 NBA Draft (42nd overall) by Indiana before San Antonio acquired his rights on draft night.

Prior to his NBA career, the Latvian native spent two seasons with Union Olimpia in Slovenia (2009-11) after playing on a variety of levels in Latvia. He also played three seasons with BC Partizan Belgrade (2011-14) in the Serbian League and two seasons with Laboral Kutxa (2014-16) in the First Division of the Spanish League. Bertans has been part of the Latvian National Team since 2011.