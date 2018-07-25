SPURS GUARD LONNIE WALKER IV TO VISIT SPURS SUMMER BASKETBALL CAMP

SAN ANTONIO (July 25, 2018) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that Spurs player Lonnie Walker IV will visit young athletes during Spurs Camp, July 30 – Aug. 3 at Mission Concepcion Sports Park. Registration for Spurs Camp is available now at SpursSportsAcademy.com or by calling or texting 210-444-5021. Spurs Summer Basketball Camps are presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors, Gatorade, and Raising Cane’s.

In addition to a visit from Walker IV, campers who register by July 29 will receive a ticket to the Spurs preseason game on Sept. 30 vs. the Miami Heat. Campers will also receive a meal voucher from Raising Cane’s, a Spurs Camp reversible practice jersey, a Gatorade squeeze bottle and sports towel, an evaluation from the coaches, and a certificate of completion. Campers will work toward becoming better players by learning basketball fundamentals and practicing drills, while focusing on positive values and fun. A flagship program of Spurs Sports Academy, Spurs Summer Basketball Camps provide instruction for male and female players ages 6-18.

Spurs Summer Basketball Camp

Spurs Camp

July 30 – August 3 at Mission Concepcion Sports Park

Boys & Girls | Ages 6-13

About Spurs Sports Academy

Spurs Sports Academy exists to develop young athletes while inspiring lifelong memories and building character through competition. Encompassing Spurs Summer Basketball Camps, Spurs Clinics, and the Spurs Tournament Series, Spurs Sports Academy offers something for young athletes of every skill level in South Texas. For registration or more information on any Spurs Sports Academy program, visit SpursSportsAcademy.com.