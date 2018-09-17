SPURS ANNOUNCE BASKETBALL OPERATIONS STAFF ADDITIONS AND PROMOTIONS

SAN ANTONIO (Sept. 17, 2018) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced multiple additions and promotions to the basketball operations staff. Brent Barry joins the organization as vice president of basketball operations, while Wayne Diesel comes to the team as director of player care. Adam Glessner comes on as director of basketball intelligence, Cory Johnson is now the team equipment and travel manager and Massimo Simonetta comes to the Silver and Black as sports therapist.

In addition, the following members of the Spurs basketball operations department have received promotions: Willis Hall has been elevated to video coordinator and Cam Hodges advances to player development assistant. AJ Meyer is now coaching analytics coordinator, while Paul West has been promoted to assistant athletic trainer and recovery coordinator.

Barry returns to the Spurs organization after playing four seasons in Silver and Black from 2004-08, where he helped the Spurs to two titles in 2005 and 2007. After a 14-year NBA career, he joined the Turner Sports network as an analyst in 2010. Barry covered the NBA for the league’s network on NBA TV and eventually moved to providing color analysis for TNT during the regular season and playoffs. He was also tapped as a host for the Players Only telecasts during the regular season, and hosted All-Star Saturday at the 2018 NBA All-Star weekend. Barry also played for the Los Angeles Clippers, Miami Heat, Chicago Bulls, Seattle SuperSonics and Houston Rockets, where he finished his playing career in 2009. Barry ranks 34th all-time in three-pointers made (1,395) and 23rd all-time in three-point percentage (.405). He holds career averages of 9.2 points, 3.2 assists and 3.0 rebounds in 912 NBA contests. Barry graduated from Oregon State University with a degree in sociology.

Diesel comes to San Antonio after spending the last three seasons with the Miami Dolphins as the sports performance director. Prior to joining Miami, he was the head of medical services for the Tottenham Hotspur Football Club of the English Premier League from 2007 to 2015. He also spent four years with the Charlton Athletic Football Club and one year with the Gloucester Rugby Football Club. Diesel set up the first physiotherapy practice at the Sports Science Institute of South Africa after earning his PhD in exercise physiology from the University of Cape Town in 1994. Diesel has also served as the head physiotherapist for numerous South African National Teams, including rugby, swimming, men’s hockey and women’s gymnastics. Diesel will start with the Spurs on Sept. 25.

Glessner joins the Silver and Black after spending the last four seasons with the Detroit Pistons. He spent the last two years as Detroit’s director of player personnel after being promoted from pro scout in 2016. Glessner worked with the Charlotte Hornets as a coaching associate for one season after six years with the Orlando Magic. After graduating from the University of Florida, Glessner joined the Magic as an assistant video coordinator in 2007 and was later elevated to video coordinator and analyst.

Johnson spent the last six seasons with the Minnesota Timberwolves as assistant equipment manager from 2012-18. Prior to entering the NBA, he served as an assistant coach for one season at University of Mary after earning a master’s degree in sports management from Western Illinois University in 2011.

Simonetta joins the Spurs after being with Manchester City Football Club as the team’s sports therapist for the last four years, including their 2017-18 English Premier League championship season. Prior to working for Manchester City, he was the physiotherapist for EuroLeague teams Olimpia Milano, Virtus Bologna and Fortitudo Bologna in Italy for seven seasons from 2006-13. Simonetta also spent six years with Basket Livorno from 2000-06. Simonetta will start with the Spurs on Sept. 25.

Hall enters his third season with the Spurs after spending the last two years as a quality assurance assistant in the video department. Prior to joining San Antonio, Hall played professionally for two seasons in Portugal and Luxembourg. The Charlotte native played four seasons at the College of Charleston, appearing in 137 games in his career.

Hodges is set to begin his third season with the Silver and Black after spending the last two campaigns as a quality assurance assistant in the video department. Before coming to the Spurs, he played professionally in Romania, Hungary, Luxembourg and Slovenia. Originally from Minneapolis, Hodges played two seasons at Minnesota State, following two years at Minneapolis Community and Technical College.

Meyer enters his third season in San Antonio after spending the last two seasons as quality assurance assistant in the analytics department. He came to the Spurs after graduating from the University of Notre Dame in 2016, where he worked as a student manager for the Fighting Irish men’s team for four years. Meyer also spent time with the Atlanta Hawks as a basketball operations intern in 2015.

West enters his fifth season with the Spurs. He joined the Silver and Black as assistant athletic trainer after earning his master’s degree in kinesiology from San Diego State University in 2014. The Linfield College graduate previously interned with the Spurs during the 2012-13 season.

